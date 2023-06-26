Zim, Zambia seek to protect shared wildlife resources

from OBERT SIAMILANDU in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Zimbabwe and Zambia on the Lower Zambezi Mana Pools Trans-frontier Conservation Area shows commitment by the two states to implement the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Wildlife Conservation and Law Enforcement of 1999.

The Lower Zambezi Mana Pools Trans-frontier Conservation Areas (LOZAMAP TFCA) was initiated in the year 2002.

LOZAMAP TFCA is one of the six TFCAs being pursued by Zimbabwe and covers an estimated area of 17 745km2. The lower Zambezi Mana Pools TFCA lies in the Zambezi Valley, below the Kariba dam.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu said the LOZAMAP TFCA programme provides huge opportunities and ample space for the implementation of the provisions of the SADC Treaty with focus on cooperation and integration through joint planning and implementation of specific Biodiversity Conservation, Law Enforcement, Investment, Eco-tourism, Business Development Programmes and Projects.

“This new TFCA Development initiative also provides more tools for us to meet our obligations towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Ndhlovu.

“It also creates and provides building blocks for our two SADC member states to forge closer partnerships in our quest for success as we implement various provisions of the several Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) like the Convention On International Trade In Endangered Species Of Fauna And Flora (CITES), Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) and the Protocol on Shared Water Courses that we are signatories to,” Ndhlovu said.

Zambian minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba, said the LOZAMAP –TFCA MoU reflects the Southern African Development Community protocol on wildlife conservation and law enforcement that encourages partner states to collaborate and promote the conservation of shared wildlife resources through the establishment of TFCAS.

“This achievement today will inevitably promote peace and stability, ensure the sustainable utilisation of natural resources, provide economic development opportunities through nature-based tourism as well as address food and nutrition security as recognized by the SADC – TFCA framework,” said Sikumba.

The objectives of the TFCA are to secure and guarantee the long-term sustainable management and utilisation of the environment and the natural resources in the area and to maintain the viability of the ecosystem in the area.

It will also encourage the full realisation of the economic potential of the area which will bring economic benefits to the parties and especially to the local communities in the area and promote participatory management of the environment and natural resources in the area.

It also aims to contribute to conflict prevention and resolution, the building of trust, confidence and security and to provide a tool for the peaceful settlement of disputes affecting border areas just to mention a few.

Zimbabwe and Zambia are already collaborating in several existing programmes, including the Kavango Zambezi and Zimbabwe Mozambique Zambia Transfrontier Conservation Areas, joint energy development and power generation on the Zambezi River, Water Resources Conservation and Management on the shared Lake Kariba.

– CAJ News