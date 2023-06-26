Prominent Durban beach closed again

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE closure of the Rachel Finlayson Pool at the Durban Beachfront has left locals disappointed.

They believe there is more to the closure than renovations.

The closure of the pool on Thursday coincided with the resumption of the school holidays.

“The closure comes after a member of the public drove into the pool, damaging the fence,” eThekwini Municipality stated.

The municipality said the pool would be closed until June 30.

The Rachel Finlayson pool was repaired last year December after it had not been operational for a while.

It opened during the time when people were prohibited from swimming in the Durban Beachfront due to E-coli.

A member of the public, Slindile Ngidi, doubts the pool will be opening soon, despite assurances by authorities.

“We knew the pool would be reopened on December 14,” she said.

Bevin Calvert, another resident, believes if the pool was in a different municipality, it would have reopened the day after the above mentioned incident.

eThekwini municipality could not entertain inquiries.

It only stated that the public would be advised once the facility reopens.

The municipality regretted any inconvenience.

“You are most welcomed to use other open pools around the city. The city is doing repairs on the damage done,” it stated.

– CAJ News