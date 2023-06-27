Beside Still Waters Boutique a perfect hideaway

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – LOCATED under a canopy of trees in a wealthy suburb, the Beside Still Waters Boutique Hotel is the perfect host for business travellers, wedding parties, families, romantic getaways and sports teams.

The hotel situated in La Lucia, Umhlanga is a homegrown hideaway.

It has been operating for 17 years.

“This is a family business,” said Jasmin Vandersteen, Social Media Manager at the hotel.

“It was a B&B (bed-and-breakfast) and guest house but everything was changed.”

This was because of the devastating COVID-19.

“Five of our family members were left without their respective jobs and the hotel was without guests due to a crippled tourism industry,” Vandersteen said.

However, co-owners (Mary Ann and husband Russell) continued to support their family, while committing to paying their 12 hotel staff’s salaries throughout COVID.

The Beside Still Waters Boutique Hotel is nearby other attractive areas, including Oceans Mall, Gateway Mall, La Lucia Mall and Glenashley Beach, all which are less than 15 minutes away from the hotel.

“The hotel is set on an acre of beautiful gardens in La Lucia and conveniently close to all attractions, Beside Still Waters Boutique Hotel is a home away from home where you can unwind in the warm and friendly atmosphere,” the hotel stated.

Patrons can enjoy a variety of bird life while walking along shaded pathways beside unique fishponds.

“It is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee and a good book as you take in the scenic beauty, which makes Beside Still Waters Guest House such an exquisite place,” stated the hotel.

