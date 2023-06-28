Max’s Lifestyle humble journey to global fame

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – FROM its early days as a butchery and braai place, to now being a hugely popular venue frequented by all cultures and races from all over the world, Max’s Lifestyle has a fascinating history.

It was once a one room shack near a stream and built in front of a former taxi rank in the year 2000.

Many well known local celebrities, sportspersons and politicians are to be found unwinding there. Last month, the tourism deputy minister of Namibia, Heather Sibungo, visited the place.

It is also known as the place to be for big post-event parties, such as the annual Durban July horse race party, post Metro FM Awards, the annual All White Day Party and the annual All Black Winter Shutdown party.

Max’s Lifestyle Village is also one of the best restaurants in Umlazi, Durban, with township culture. They also serve breakfast.

In 2016, the place became the first to be included in Conde Nast Traveller magazine as one of the world’s best 207 restaurants.

“We are the only venue that tourists and locals alike can enjoy, feel, and experience unique township culture in upmarket trendy and safe surroundings. People from all walks of life, cultures and races, young and old come to enjoy our best service when they want something to eat or drink and maybe just to wind down for the day,” stated Max Lifestyle Village.

It believes for more than 20 years, it has stood as a testament to polite service and great meat.

“Our butchery offers a genuine experience, thanks to the abundant produce and lively hospitality and our conference room and technology support are available to meet the precise requirements of the corporate sector as well as the individual business traveler, whether it’s for a big conference or workshop, small meetings or a seminar.”

The facility will have a Durban July super weekend starting from Thursday this until next Monday.

They will have different events, with the Thursday comedy show, Global Events on Friday, Super Saturday, Wrap Up Party on Sunday and Mogodu Monday.

– CAJ News