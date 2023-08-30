All set for South Coast food fest

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOME 15 traders will grace the third Farming Organic Food Festival (FOFF) this weekend, with farming, preparing healthy food and practices sustainable for the natural world set to feature on the agenda.

The event is scheduled for the 30-acre Secret Sithela estate in Munster on the South Coast, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa on Saturday.

There will be a variety of stall holders with organic and homemade produce and garden products.

Rod and Jeanne-Louise Kinsey are proprietors of Secret Sithela.

Secret Sithela hosts many conscious living and holistic workshops during the course of the year as well as natural farming workshops and the annual “Farming Organic Food Festival” which brings together speakers, traders and like-minded individuals in the field of sustainable living.

“This year we are very fortunate to have motivator Barbara Lawrence Strydom as our key-note speaker,” Jeanne-Louise said.

Tickets are R20.

“We would like to make the festival affordable to all,” she added.

Secret Sithela has three self-catering units, a dam and an 18-acre nature reserve with a pristine riverine indigenous forest.

There is a 1,2-km marked trail through the forest and around the dam with an abundance and diversity of birds as well as bushbuck, grey duiker, spotted genet, leguaan and otters.

A small rowing boat is available.

The Kinseys have developed expansive herb, vegetable and indigenous sections of the garden plus an extensive food forest.

– CAJ News