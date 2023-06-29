SAA revels in international award

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Airways (SAA) is basking in the glory of its being awarded the Best Cabin Crew in Africa for 2023.

Global airline and airport review and ranking consultancy, Skytrax, conferred the accolade at its World Airline Awards held in Paris last week.

In addition to receiving recognition for having the best cabin crew on the continent, SAA was also awarded second place for Best Airline Staff in Africa.

SAA came out as 3rd spot in the Best Airline in Africa category.

“Despite the challenges our growing airline had to navigate during the past year, our customers are with us, appreciating our effort in propelling SAA into a world class airline,” said SAA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, Prof. John Lamola.

“This eagerness at supporting us and faith in the future of SAA was demonstrated in our being awarded the fourth place in the World’s Most Improved Airline category.”

“Given everything that SAA has gone through over the past few years, being recognised through these coveted industry global awards is proof that the efforts of our staff and shareholders at repositioning SAA as a world class, leading African airline are not in vain,” Lamola added.

The annual Skytrax World Airline Awards – widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the airline industry – adjudicate experiences of air travelers based on millions of surveys discreetly conducted globally.

SAA is now ranked 72nd in Skytrax’s Top 100 World Airlines, improving from 79th place in 2022. There are over 5000 airlines in the world.

“At SAA, we do not see ourselves merely as an airline, but as South Africa’s ambassador on wings who are focused on regaining the status of one of the best airlines in the world,” Lamola said.

– CAJ News