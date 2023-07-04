uMhlanga expansion marks Signature Restaurant coastal debut

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Signature Restaurant is the newest fine-dining destination in the vibrant and cosmopolitan seaside uMhlanga area of Durban.

Serving at Oceans Mall, it has made its “coastal debut” with a pledge to offer exclusivity, flexibility, sophistication, and glimpses of the nearby Indian Ocean.

“Experience the perfect blend of attention to detail, flawless service, and sumptuous cuisine in a space that represents the evolution of

Signature Restaurant,” is how the restaurant has welcomed clients.

Signature Restaurant is a brainchild of Desmond Mabuza.

Signature also has a restaurant in the affluent area of Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

“Signature Restaurant was a dream to create a space for people to genuinely connect and celebrate all of Life’s moments and more

importantly; to celebrate the absolute joy of being alive. The space, mood, sounds, food and service have to be in almost perfect harmony for the Signature Experience,” stated the restaurant.

The establishment notes that a team of highly skilled chefs and sommeliers curate an exquisite symphony of flavors, meticulously crafted

to excite and delight the most sophisticated of palates guided by Mabuza.

“Conviviality beckons discerning connoisseurs seeking an extraordinary culinary voyage. Prepare to embark on an enchanting odyssey that

tantalizes the imagination and transcends all expectations. Immerse yourself in a world of unrivaled elegance at our destinations in Sandton and Umhlanga.”

Signature Restaurant has pledged impeccable attention to detail and a commitment to flawless service.

“We promise to transform each visit into a captivating affair, whether it’s an intimate rendezvous, an extravagant celebration, or a gathering of esteemed guests.”

People took to social media to congratulate the restaurant on its expansion to uMhlanga.

– CAJ News