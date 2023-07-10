Nairobi Marathon marks 20th year milestone

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SOME 25 000 runners are expected to participate in the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which marks its 20th edition in October.

Held under the apt theme, “20 years of running”, it marks two decades of the bank’s commitment to deliver a premier, World Athletics (formerly known as the International Amateur Athletic Federation –IAAF) event that provides a platform where elite athletes can use as a springboard to launch their international careers.

The marathon also aims to stimulate community engagement, civic engagement and local economic development as well as have a positive impact on the environment.

This year, the physical marathon will be held on October 29 on the Southern Bypass with Uhuru Gardens as the venue. Satellite marathons will be in Eldoret Kisumu and Mombasa, starting on the 22nd.

The event will feature all the six race categories: 42km male and female, 21km male and female, 10km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km Family Fun Run race and the Corporate Relay Challenge.

“We are thrilled to be part of the launch of the highly anticipated 20th edition of the Nairobi Marathon – an event that holds a special place in the hearts of Kenyans,” said Athletics Kenya Chairman, Jackson Tuwei.

A partnership is in place with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to ensure Standard Chartered minimises irregularities and maintains the IAAF standards.

Furthermore, the bank will deploy aerial surveillance cameras from all its broadcast partners to assist in monitoring all the races including the chip technology.

Kariuki Ngari, the CEO Standard Chartered Kenya and East Africa, said sustainability remained a key conversation and ambition which propels the marathon beyond a sporting event.

In 2022, over 20 000 runners registered to participate in the Nairobi Marathon.

Organisers distributed over 25 000 seedlings in various parts of the country alongside other environmental protections measures.

This year, they have re-introduced an executive category.

“I will be inviting my peers to join me in the 10 Kilometre CEO Challenge. We will have a training program to help them prepare as well and of course to plant a tree,” Ngari said.

The registration portal is officially open until October 15.

Elias Kemboi and Sheila Chepkoech won the men’s and women’s races in the 2022 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

– CAJ News