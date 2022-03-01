Meetings Africa back after two-year absence

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GAUTENG, South Africa’s economic powerhouse, has received almost 1 000 exhibitors, buyers and delegates from around the world for the Meetings Africa expo.

The event, the 17th edition, returns after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Meetings Africa, held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg until March 2, presents an opportunity for Gauteng to claim its position back as Africa’s premiere business events destination.

Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) hosts the premier events trade show under the theme, “Shared Minds, Shared Economies.”

“By hosting key catalytic events in the destination aligned to our priority high-growth sectors, we remain true to the strategy of using these events to increase visitation, drive inclusive economic growth, and enhanced destination competitiveness,” said GTA Chief Executive Officer, Sthembiso Dlamini.

Parks Tau, the Gauteng head for Economic Development welcomed back delegates, hosted buyers, exhibitors, media and speakers to this year’s edition of Meetings Africa.

“The 17th edition of Meetings Africa is set to oil South African and Gauteng’s efforts of driving the Reconstruction and Recovery Plan as we seek to reignite our economy and safeguard existing jobs,” Tau emphasised.

Sandton is South Africa’s richest square mile.

Sandton City is Africa’s most iconic shopping centre, defining the Sandton skyline and home to over 300 of the world’s most coveted brands.

It is adjacent to the Nelson Mandela Square, which is Joburg’s finest dining destination.

