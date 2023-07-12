Avon receives Cruelty Free International gold standard

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has received the globally-recognisable gold standard for cruelty free products, under Cruelty Free International’s Leaping Bunny Programme.

As the first global cosmetics company to end animal testing, becoming Leaping Bunny approved underlines Avon’s 30-year commitment to animal welfare.

“I am delighted to announce our partnership with Avon,” said Michelle Thew, Cruelty Free International Chief Executive Officer.

The first of Avon’s ranges to receive Leaping Bunny approval are Fragrance, Avon Care and Anew, with all other Avon product ranges due to obtain approval within 12 months.

Thew described this as a milestone for the global brand.

“I look forward to our continued partnership to approve the entire Avon product range over the next 12 months. Welcome to the Leaping Bunny family!”_

Angela Cretu, Avon CEO, concurred.

“As a brand with a long-standing commitment to making the world better for all, I’m proud to announce Avon’s partnership with Cruelty Free International, building on our 30-year commitment to animal welfare,” Cretu said.

The Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny Programme is the globally recognisable gold standard for cruelty free products, with requirements that go above and beyond laws restricting animal testing.

To obtain the approval, Avon’s entire supply chain has been rigorously audited, to ensure compliance with Leaping Bunny’s strict criteria.

Avon has been working to end animal testing of cosmetics and for acceptance of non-animal methods for three decades. Avon’s goal has been to deliver products that meet customers’ needs without compromising its commitment to animal welfare, high product safety standards or adherence to regulatory requirements.

Since 2017, Leaping Bunny has seen a 190 percent increase in brands enquiring about approval, demonstrating that global consumer demand for cruelty free products is impacting how brands operate.

– CAJ News