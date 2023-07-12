Murder of Chinese highlights Angola multiple crises

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – CHINESE citizens and enterprises have not been spared the current poor economic situation and the long running impact of the civil war on Angola.

Recently, a Chinese citizen was killed by security guards in a factory he operated in. Details around the murder are unclear.

The incident has been confirmed in the volatile Cabinda, the northern exclave of Angola where there have been occasional reports of separatists harassing locals and foreign citizens.

In light of the recent security problems encountered by Chinese citizens, the embassy in Angola has reminded its citizens travelling abroad to prioritise on safety.

The embassy has advised them to take the initiative to understand and follow up information about security risks in the Southern African country in a timely manner.

Chinese must consciously take measures to strengthen the protection of personal, property and production safety as well as properly handle, the embassy stated.

The Asian country stated that in recent years, the economic situation in Angola has been poor, the unemployment rate high and the civil war led to more guns at the hands of the people.

“The public security situation is relatively complicated and the detection rate is insufficient,” the embassy stated.

It added that criminal cases such as theft, armed robbery, personal assault and murder have occurred from time to time.

The Angolan civil war was among the longest running in Africa.

It left an estimated 800 000 people dead and 4 million others displaced between independence in 1975 and 2002.

The war was the aftermath of conflict between the liberation movements, the communist People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and anti-communist National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

After the end of the civil war, Angola has battled economic problems. This has triggered protests. Last month, a Chinese citizen was injured and his vehicle smashed during protests in the central town of Huambo.

This week, Gong Tao, the Chinese ambassador to Angola, met the Minister of the Interior of Angola Eugenio César Laborinho, to exchange views on the protection of the security interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens in Angola and law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

Gong noted China had maintained close cooperation with the Ministry of the Interior of Angola for a long time to provide security guarantees for the Chinese.

This year coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“I hope that Angola will create a safe environment for Chinese citizens and institutions in Angola and provide more convenience,” Gong said.

Laborinho assured the envoy that the government of President Joao Lourenco would strengthen internal coordination, actively address China’s concerns and safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens in Angola.

“We will create a favorable environment for personnel exchanges and cooperation in various fields between the two countries,” the minister said.

