Howick site where Nelson Mandela was arrested

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MANY around the world know Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison but few are unaware where he was captured.

Besides being a notable part of the life of “Madiba”, the Nelson Mandela Capture Site is worth visiting for those eager to know the history of the man and South Africa.

Located outside Howick in KwaZulu-Natal province, it is where Mandela was arrested on August 5, 1962.

Mandela spent 27 years in prison and in 1994, he was sworn in as the first democratically-elected president of South Africa.

As the world prepares to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day, July 18, local authorities have urged South Africans and travellers to visit the site as well as support local tourism initiatives and establishments in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

“It is important that as we grow in society, we don’t forget where we come from and where we are going,” said UMngeni Mayor, Chris Pappas.

He added art is one of the important ways that South Africa ensures.

“It is both the written word and spoken word, it is acting and it is the creative representation of where we are going and where we come from,” Pappas said.

The sculpture at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site comprises 50 steel columns that are between 6 metres and 9,5m in height and cover a width of almost 30m.

These have been cut by laser to form an image of the former president when viewed at the correct angle.

The columns line up so that, at a specific angle, they create what seems to be a two-dimensional image of Mandela. So dramatic is the effect that it can be seen from 30m away.

This monument is situated at the end of a winding path, which represents the long walk to freedom that he took towards his goal of political equality.

The Nelson Mandela Capture Site commemorates this moment in history with a visitor centre and the world-renowned sculpture.

The visitor centre is complemented by the “Long Walk to Freedom”, which guests are encouraged to experience by following the timeline of Mandela’s life through a landscaped garden.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Madiba’s passing in December 2013 this year.

Nelson Mandela International Day will this year be celebrated under the theme: “It is in Your Hands.”

Mandela, in addressing the scourge of poverty, suffering and deprivation, said: “It is in your hands to make our world a better one for all, especially the poor, vulnerable and marginalised.”

– CAJ News