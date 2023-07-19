Over 100 exhibitors showcase in KZN expo

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) exhibition underlines the province’s status as an industrial technology hub.

Over 100 exhibitors are showcasing a diverse range of products and services geared around optimising productivity at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The event is ongoing until Thursday.

Among those on show are first-time exhibitors.

“Over 100 exhibitors have lined up a diverse range of industrial technology products and services geared around optimising productivity and uptime, and assisting with future-proofing businesses for continued sustainability,” said Allyson Koekhoven, spokesperson of the organizers.

She said as industrial technology rapidly evolves to keep pace with Industry 4.0 and the ongoing drive towards digitalisation, there is an increasing need to provide organisations with information on technology trends.

“Together with the thousands of industrial technology products and services on display at KITE, the free-to-attend SAIMechE Seminar Theatre provides vital information to organisations seeking ways to increase their automation, upgrade their legacy systems, and plan for a more sustainable future,” Koekhoven explained.

KITE is thus seen as the perfect platform for exhibitors to showcase their products and services to a captive audience.

A majority of exhibitors fall under Manufacturing (21,5 percent) and Engineering (19,1 percent).

Mellisa Govender, Marketing Director for RS South Africa, said KITE 2023 is a gathering of industrial suppliers that demonstrate the latest technologies, equipment, and services to improve production efficiency, lower operating costs and improve safety.

“Events like this are key to the latest products and solutions for industries like manufacturing, food and beverages, automotive and packaging,” Govender said.

RS is a trading brand of RS Group, providing product and service solutions that help their customers design, build, maintain, repair and operate industrial equipment and operations.

KZN has arguably South Africa’s most diversified economy.

Apart from manufacturing, it also has a thriving sugar-farming industry and vibrant tourism sector. The busiest port in South Africa and Africa is Durban Harbour, a vital gateway for international trade.

– CAJ News