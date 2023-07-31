Old farm mushrooms into tourism environment

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Old Mushroom Farm has evolved into a contemporary artisanal environment over the past three decades.

It has really taken shape within the last few years.

The farm has undergone several changes over the last 30 years.

Located in Howick, in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal, it comprises coffee shops, a bistro, and various boutique shops.

There is something for everyone to explore.

There is also a running trail, gym, play area, and community food garden.

Ex-mushroom farmer, architect and artist, Nic Crooks, has transformed the property into a unique architectural experience.

Crooks acquired the farm 30 years ago.

“It was a redone mushroom growing farm,” Crooks said.

“I had no intention of growing mushrooms. For 17 years with ups and downs. I sold the business to the managers and kept the farm,” Crooks said.

Forming part of The Old Mushroom is 11 Karkloof, the self-catering accommodation. The houses that were once accommodation for staff are now guest houses for urban escapees and outdoor enthusiasts.

Sandy Chowles, the manager, said they also have workshop space where they hire around.

“People can host anything, workshops and meetings etc. We host events every month. We do different things every month to keep it fresh,” Chowles said.

August is set to be a busy month, with different events planned for the first half of the month.

