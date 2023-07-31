Isuzu’s new D-Max a workhorse exceeding expectations

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SAFETY, luxury and reliability.

These are paramount features aspiring drivers and car owners looking to consider before purchasing a new vehicle.

The new Isuzu D-Max, a 3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4X4 LSE version, offers all these features, plus comfort.

I strongly believe it is one of the best bakkies ever to emerge in the South African automobile industry and grace local roads.

The new design and styling gives this diesel 4×4 Isuzu a more modern and appealing look.

The redesigned Isuzu has less road noise compared to its predecessor.

After driving this 3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4X4 LSE machine around Johannesburg, Soweto and even the rural areas (farmlands), especially in Heidelberg, I can safely confirm it is a cracking machine.

I found it a highly dependable workhorse that exceeded my expectations.

It possesses comfort, a feature not synonymous with a bakkie.

SAFETY FIRST

The new Isuzu D-Max comprises wipers with highly sensitive sensors and powerful brakes powered by an Engine Management Sensors (EMS).

The EMS system activates the wipers for screen moisture. That is before even drizzle or rain set in. The wipers react faster and increase capabilities when a downpour lashes the screen. I loved this innovation.

While most modern vehicles seek to install engine management sensors that include ignition coils, wheel speed sensors, crankshaft sensors, knock sensors, air mass metres and vacuum sensors, not many focus on wipers.

The highly quality wiper sensors on this Isuzu vehicle enhances the driving experience in the country’s highways, farmlands and villages.

Due to limited time, I did not manage to check on the presence of tyre sensors and their performance (if they are available).

The new Isuzu boasts anti-lock brakes (ABS), which help prevent skidding where loss of steering and control result from locked wheels when braking hard.

The ABS also provides additional steering in an emergency situation.

The Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) helps stabilise the vehicle under heavy braking. Similar to the anti-lock braking system and traction control, EBD is designed to prevent the wheels from locking up. Locking up can lead to the driver losing control of his vehicle.

There is also Brake Assist (BAS), which adds additional braking power to the car during emergency stops. Usually drivers’ reaction times don’t always match how quickly they need to react to avoid a crash.

The Isuzu boasts the Electronic Stability Control (ESC), which stabilises the vehicle while preventing skidding under all driving conditions and situations, within physical limits. It does so by identifying a critical driving situation and applying specific brake pressure on one or more wheels, as required.

There are various safety braking features such as the Traction Control, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Trailer Sway Control.

Other safety features I endorse are dual front passenger crash bags, roof rail bags, seat side bags and a driver’s knee crash bag.

The V-CROSS of the new Isuzu comes standard with Auto High Beam lighting and the array of safety features is truly impressive.

The Intelligent Driver Assist System (IDAS) on the new ISUZU D-MAX V-CROSS model operates with cutting-edge stereo camera, sonar and radar technologies.

This enables an extensive range of active driving aids including ISUZU’s Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Turn Assist Auto Transmission Pedal Misapplication Function, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Attention Assist, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK), Rear Cross Traffic Alert, front and rear radar and Blind Spot Monitor.

The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) comes with Interurban cyclist and pedestrian detection, making it a perfect fit for inner city drives.

Additional innovative safety features include the Multi Collision Brake (MCB) that will automatically apply the brakes when the airbags are deployed, and a far side airbag that prevents the front seat occupants’ heads from contacting each other.

REDESIGNED DASHBOARD

The 3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4X4 LSE’s interior is completely different from its predecessor. The dashboard comprises a smaller steering wheel, supported by an adjustable driver’s seat.

All key features enabling safety while enjoying the cruise, especially the infotainment system, analogue dials, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, makes the new version a marvel to drive.

The dashboard comes with six speakers, Wi-Fi compatibility, a USB port in the rear of the cabin and leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls. Driver aids include rear park assist and a rear-view camera.

Exterior features include body colour door handles, body colour front and rear bumpers, halogen front fog lamps and headlamps, halogen daytime running lights and a grey metallic radiator grille.

COMFORT

The new Isuzu absorbs all shocks, whether driving on highways or dusty roads.

Driving into the farm lands of Heidelberg, 90km south of Johannesburg, I was fearful of unfriendly road terrains. It however conquered all the unfriendly surfaces.

The comfort comes in sophistication of the LSE Double Cab models, available exclusively with the 3.0 Di engine and six-speed automatic transmission, but with a choice of two or four-wheel drive.

Standard features include Passive Entry Start System with automatic walkaway door lock. Additional standard features that mirror the Extended Cab models, include the large 9-inch infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, rear radar and LED lights.

The cabin of V-CROSS derivatives smacks of luxury and comfort, and is finished in piano black. Leather seats with eight-way electric adjustment and lumbar support, and a multi-display digital instrument cluster contribute to an altogether pleasing driving experience complete the luxury.

– CAJ News