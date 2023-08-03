Jack’s Grill Co has made an immediate impact

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Jack’s Grill Co is a success story from the turbulent times experienced by the restaurant industry during the height of the COVID-19.

That is largely because Mohammed Paruk purchased it when restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was successful at the beginning,” he said in an interview.

“We came at the time where people were looking forward to going out and we came with affordable prices,” Paruk said.

The days he recalls during the interview are when South Africa was emerging from one of the hardest lockdowns globally.

As soon as the measures were relaxed, people were eager to eat out.

But then, after a lengthy lockdown, some people had not made income and others had lost their jobs, so eating out was a luxury.

Jack’s Grill Co decided to offer meals at low prices.

According to the owner, people were flocking into the restaurant, which is strictly Halaal.

Visitors can enjoy a selection of seafoods, grills and sushi complete with a range of desserts.

“We are at the best location on Florida Road,” Paruk said.

“Our prices are very affordable. Most of our meals are less than R100 (US$5,42).”

There are a couple of deals, like the ones for sushi from Monday to Friday, and one called Real Deal, where with R95, clients can choose from five different meals.

The restaurant is also ideal for events.

It can take up to 100 people downstairs and 80 upstairs.

“It is perfect for any type of celebration,” the proprietor said.

Jack’s Grill Co is the anchor restaurant in the heritage villa, Atherton, built in 1904.

– CAJ News