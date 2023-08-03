Soweto’s finest to dazzle India Day SA Carnival

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Soweto Shining Stars Youth Production (SSSYP) will take centre stage as South Africa’s vibrant rhythms merge with the rich tapestry of Indian heritage at the India Day SA India Carnival.

The carnival, scheduled for Johannesburg on August 12, is a celebration of cultural diversity and artistic excellence.

The story of SSSYP is hailed as a testament to the transformative power of the arts.

Born out of a shared vision to provide young artists with a platform to express their creativity, SSSYP’s journey began in 1999.

Despite facing the hurdles of limited resources, their passion for the arts burned brightly, leading to their official registration with the Department of Social Development.

“We are thrilled and honoured to be part of the India Day SA India Carnival once again,” said Zamkulunga Ntembiso Vitshima, founder of SSSYP.

“For us, this festival represents a beautiful tapestry of cultures coming together, and we are excited to add our unique colours to this canvas.”

Vitshima said through their performances, they hope to showcase the power of art in fostering unity, understanding and social impact.

SSSYP, the founder said, is committed to empowering young artists and showcasing the incredible talents that Soweto has to offer.

Soweto (acronym for South West Townships), is a place steeped in history and culture, and has been the cradle of talent for generations.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to share our passion with the audience and celebrate the vibrant spirit of South Africa and India together,” Vitshima.

Organisers are delighted to have SSSYP.

“Their performances have consistently left our audiences awestruck, and their dedication to promoting cultural diversity through the arts is commendable,” said Manish Gupta, President of India Club at India Day SA India Carnival.

The executive said the organizers believe in the power of the arts to bring communities together, and SSSYP exemplifies this.

“Their inclusion in our carnival represents the celebration of unity in diversity. We cannot wait to witness the magic they will create on our stage once again,” said Gupta.

India Day SA India Carnival is free and a family celebration, to take place at Wanderers Cricket Stadium.

The two countries enjoy cordial relations and are both members of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) grouping, whose leaders meet in Johannesburg later this month.

Durban, the South African coastal city, has the highest concentration of Indians outside of India.

– CAJ News