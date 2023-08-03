Sundowns, again, the team to beat in DStv Premiership

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new DStv Premiership campaign starts on Friday with 15 sides under pressure to bridge the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Defending champions ‘Downs will be eager to win the title for the seventh time in a row.

That quest begins at the Peter Mokaba in Limpopo on Friday evening when the champions visit ambitious Sekhukhune United.

Kickoff is at 19h30.

The DStv Premiership has relapsed into a lopsided league in recent years and coach Rhulani Mokwena’s defending champions are again the favourites.

Orlando Pirates were their main challengers last season but in the end, The Buccaneers finished second, 16 points adrift of the Brazilians, who won 70 points.

Pirates will start their campaign away to Stellenbosch at Dannie Craven in the Western Cape winelands on Saturday at 20h00.

A lot will be expected from the Soweto side after a Cup double last season.

Earlier on Saturday, Supersport United, who finished third last season, host Richards Bay at the Peter Mokaba.

Golden Arrows will be home-away-from home when they host Moroka Swallows in Hammarsdale.

Both matches kick off at 15h00.

Royal AM and AmaZulu will play a KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala at 17h30.

Kaizer Chiefs, trophyless in eight years, will on Sunday begin a mission to end the drought at Moses Mabhida in Durban where they host volatile Chippa United at 15h00.

The two promoted sides – Cape Town Spurs and Polokwane City- are also in action on the day. Both will be on the road.

Spurs and TS Galaxy are in Mbombela (15h00).

Polokwane and Cape Town City will round off proceedings at Athlone.

– CAJ News