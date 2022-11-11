Chinese under kidnap threat in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has alerted its citizens in the West African country to a renewed threat by abduction gangs.

The militants are said to be lurking in the northern-central Niger State.

“According to reliable information, a group of armed bandits are active in the Irina region of Niger state, waiting for opportunities to kidnap Chinese in the local and nearby areas,” the embassy stated.

“The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria urgently reminds Chinese citizens and enterprises in the area to strengthen security precautions and withdraw immediately.”

The embassy advised its nationals to call the police or contact the consulate in case of emergency.

Niger is the largest of the 36 states in Nigeria.

It gained infamy in 2021 when around 200 children were kidnapped from an Islamic school.

– CAJ News