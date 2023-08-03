Women’s World Cup: Morocco advance, Germany stunned

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MOROCCO have qualified for the knockout stage of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) Women’s Cup, bringing to three the number of African teams in the Last 16.

The 1-0 win over already-qualified Colombia at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Thursday, is reminiscent of the historic exploits of the men’s side when they became the first African team to play in the semifinals of a FIFA World Cup.

The result and qualification for the knockout stages by the Atlas Lionesses, in their first ever participation, is arguably more remarkable, also considering they lost 6- to favourites Germany in the opening Group H match between the two sides on July 24.

Yet, on Thursday, it was Germany that crashed out after a one-all draw at the other match at Brisbane Stadium.

While both sides were on three points, Germany sat second because of a superior goal difference, TEN better than Morocco. On paper, the Europeans also were in a good position, fixture against a side bottom of the log, and Morocco against the dominant Colombians.

A goal by Anissa Lahmarri from a rebound after Ghizlane Chebbak’s penalty was saved, ensured the form book was shredded.

Morocco finished second on six points, the same as Colombia.

Interestingly, they face Les Bleues of France, quarterfinalists in 2019, at the Hindmarsh on Tuesday.

France knocked Morocco out of the men’s tournament in Qatar last December.

Nigeria and South Africa are the other African sides in the Last 16.

– CAJ News