Opposition supporter murdered in Zimbabwe poll violence

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – A supporter of the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been killed allegedly by members of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (PF) as violence batters the country ahead of elections.

The deceased, named Tinashe Chitsunge, was killed in the high-density suburb of Glen Norah, southwest of the capital Harare, on his way to attend a party rally.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms an incident of public violence in the Riverside area, Glennorah, Harare near Tanaka Grounds, on 3 August 2023 at 1PM,” he stated.

“One person is confirmed dead as a result of the clashes. The scene is being attended by all relevant police sections. A detailed statement will be issued in due course,” Nyathi added.

CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, confirmed this on her Twitter handle.

She condemned violence.

“We strongly condemn the violent attack by suspected ZANU-PF thugs on our members in Glen View 7 today (Thursday). They assaulted and stoned our members who were peacefully heading to a rally. One of our members (Tinashe Chitsunge) was murdered in the violent orgy. We demand peace and justice,” Mahere said.

Zimbabwe has a history of violent elections.

The Southern African country goes to elections on August 23.

The presidential race is forecast to be hotly contested between incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose ZANU-PF has been in power since independence in 1980, and CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa.

– CAJ News