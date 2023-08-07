Edgars encourages kids to display their creativity

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EDGARS is calling on children to showcase their creativity in shop front windows, and win for themselves and their schools.

In recognising its loyal customer base across South Africa, it launched the Edgars CommUnity Competition in every town where it has a store.

A share of R3 million will be given away during the period.

“This is about celebrating the people and communities who have been with us through the decades,” said Norman Drieselmann, Chief Executive Officer of Retailability.

It is the retail expert group operation that bought and owns Edgars.

“We want to say, ‘thank you’ to them by giving something back to the local schools and the children in all the communities we serve,” Drieselmann said.

“Customers are what make the Edgars brand, and this special campaign invites everyone who is part of the Edgars story to stand a chance to win their share for themselves and their school.”

Edgars is going to tell a collective story of its customers.

As part of this, it is inviting children of school-going age to create a portrait of themselves and enter the Edgars CommUnity Competition.

They can enter digitally but if they bring their artwork into their local Edgars store, they have more chances of winning.

Additionally, their artwork will be placed on display in our store windows.

“We want our stores to become living acknowledgments of our shoppers,” Drieselmann said.

A child could win a R5 000 cash prize and R20 000 for their school.

– CAJ News