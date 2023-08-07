Entries open for MTN MoMo Hackathon

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN is inviting tech developers and innovators to participate in a mobile money (MoMo) hackathon aimed at producing solutions that shape the future of demand-driven financial services.

This event is giving South Africans the opportunity to win US$10 000 and to be part of making a real impact on financial services in the country.

Spanning across 15 countries, each with its own prize pool, the MoMo Hackathon is now open to South Africans for the first time and is open until October 9.

“The MTN MoMo platform offers consumers and businesses easy access to various innovative digital financial services,” said Bradwin Roper, Chief Financial Services Officer at MTN SA.

“In South Africa alone, eight million people are registered on the MTN MoMo platform. This massive user base makes it ideal for local talent, developers, companies, and entrepreneurs to unlock economic growth through financial and digital solutions in their communities.”

Developers participating in the hackathon will compete to design and develop a solution that goes beyond processing payments and incorporating additional features and functionalities that promote financial inclusion and literacy in their registered markets.

Following the closing of entries, the MTN judging panel will select their top 12 applicants to advance to the prototyping phase and compete for the grand prize.

Roper said as newly developed solutions are introduced and adopted, they will also be helping advance MTN’s drive to build a pan-African Fintech platform that is enabling millions of Africans, previously excluded from the financial mainstream, to take control of their financial futures.

“We aim to encourage and bring to the fore the talent and creativity of Africa’s developers, enabling them to showcase their capabilities by leveraging the MoMo platform and creating opportunities for their growth.”

– CAJ News