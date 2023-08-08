New fibre category for South African SMBs

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE introduction of the fibre to the small/medium business (FTTsmB) category is anticipated to boost operations of these firms and their contribution to South Africa’s economy.

Atomic Access, the fibre internet service provider (ISP), has introduced the category, which is rated 75 percent more affordable than legacy business fibre (FTTB).

“FTTsmB is the premium-economy version of high-speed business fibre, except for the fact that SMBs (small and medium businesses) always receive first-class treatment,” said Nick Soper, Atomic Access Managing Director.

The company believes dark fibre-based FTTB offers the fastest and most reliable internet for business.

However, it’s usually very expensive, slow to install and requires long-term contracts. This often puts high-speed reliable business fibre out of reach of SMBs.

“At around R2 000 (US$106) per month as opposed to around R8 000 per month on comparable speed FTTB packages, this really is premium-economy seat value with first-class service levels as standard,” Soper said.

Atomic argues that long-term fibre contracts with auto-renewal clauses are not ideal for SMBs.

Atomic pledges have flexible month-to-month options and super-quick installation times measured in days not weeks, making it much easier to get uncapped fibre for businesses.

“We know that dealing with big corporate ISPs can be frustrating for small business owners. Atomic is founder-run, independent and fibre-only. We simply don’t have ten departments to navigate to get something done,” Soper said.

Benefits of Atomic’s offering includes an enterprise business fibre service, comprising speeds up to 1 000Mbps, a business level service level agreement (SLA) and static internet protocols (IPs).

Customers are promised low latency with high quality international bandwidth. Atomic operates a fully dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 network, with routing redundancy over 6 undersea cable systems.

Atomic is currently running a special offer on business fibre using Octotel or Openserve lines. This includes free installation and a free to use dual fibre cloud-managed router.

“We’ve made business fibre affordable, flexible, and reliable. Given the positive impact of SMBs on our local economy, we believe they should have access to good value internet with great support. We can usually have your business up and running with our fibre service in under ten days,” Soper concluded.

