KwaDukuza race celebrates South African women

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE KwaDukuza Municipality is organising a race and fun run to celebrate strides by women under democracy in South Africa.

The event, comprising a 10km race and 5m fun walk, is scheduled for Women’s Day, celebrated yearly on August 9.

Kwadukuza mayor, Lindile Nhaca, will be leading the event, which be a show of solidarity and a reflection of unity that was demonstrated by over 20 000 women in 1956, the year they descended on the Union Buildings to express displeasure over the Native (Urban Areas) Act of 1923.

The Act limited the majority of blacks’ access to urban residential areas.

Nhaca said the contributions of the women of South Africa were significant.

“Importantly, during this Women’s Month, the nation is celebrating the achievement of Banyana Banyana who have qualified to the knock-out stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as well as the Netball South African Team that is hosting the World Cup for the first time on African soil,” she said.

“It is therefore a fitting tribute for KwaDukuza to celebrate the 67th anniversary of women’s month by reflecting on progress made since the dawn of democracy and to take stock of achievements towards the realisation of a truly non-sexist, non-racial, democratic and united South Africa.”

Nhaca said the nation must continue raising awareness and committing to protect the rights of women, drawing from the aspirations of the women of 1956.

Women’s Month is therefore a time to celebrate and reflect on progress, achievements and the challenges as a nation in our continued struggle for women empowerment and gender equality.

“The women of South Africa who converged at this historic day created an enduring legacy of our country’s history that must be celebrated,” Nhaca concluded.

– CAJ News