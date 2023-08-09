Youth to harness 4IR techs for positive change

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE upcoming Sasol TechnoX will inspire and empower the next generation of South African innovators with hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and innovation (STEAMI) disciplines.

Youths, who make up a majority of the local population, will be the beneficiaries of the country’s premier STEAMI career exhibition set for August 14-18 in Sasolburg.

Organised annually by the Sasol Foundation, TechnoX provides hands-on experiences, showcases diverse STEAMI disciplines and connects learners with industry experts and advancements.

“With the current pace of innovation, it’s vital for children and young people to seize the opportunity to shape the future of the world,” said Noxolo Kahlana, Head of the Sasol Foundation.

She noted the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies transforming every aspect of life, including learning, communicating, working, entertainment and healthcare among others.

“It’s up to the youth to ensure that 4IR technological innovations from advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to automation and machine learning are ultimately harnessed to accelerate transition to green economy, and create a world that is more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous.”

Kahlana highlighted some key ways that a STEAMI-focused set of skills, knowledge and capabilities could prepare youth for the future and equip them to help shape the world for the better.

These include understanding and improving the world, growing economies and prosperity, creating healthier societies, getting future-ready and building a more sustainable planet.

Kahlana noted South African STEAMI professionals had been at the forefront of discovery—from the team at Rhodes University that identified the prehistoric coelacanth fish in 1938 to the scientists in the Karoo mapping the skies with the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the world’s largest radio telescope.

Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company.

– CAJ News