CemAir begins flights to Victoria Falls

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE South African airline, CemAir, has started flights to Victoria Falls in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

Flights began on Wednesday.

More regional routes are on the cards, including the Johannesburg to Harare service.

The expansion to Victoria Falls comes after the launch of the Johannesburg-Maun service in May this year.

Using a 50-seater plane, the aviation service provider landed in Victoria Falls with more than 40 passengers as it officially started a four-day per week scheduled service between Zimbabwe’s tourism capital and Southern Africa’s industrial capital, Johannesburg.

Koena Lerotholi, CemAir public sector manager, said the airline is seeking long term service on the route.

“As a South African-based airline we are completely passionate about aviation not only primarily from the South Africa point of view but from a regional perspective. When an opportunity arose to fly into Victoria Falls we took it,” she said.

CemAir will fly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The development is a further endorsement of the Zimbabwe “Open Skies Policy” as the airport now has nine airlines flying into Victoria Falls.

Lerotholi said the response from the market was overwhelming.

“We have had an exceptional response and that’s amazing. We are looking at being home to overhaul flights and the numbers confirm that,” she said.

“We had engagement with stakeholders from South Africa and Victoria Falls. Coming to Victoria Falls is part of our objective of widening the network. I am happy to say on May 1 we launched the Johannesburg-Maun route and watch out for more services,” she said.

The airline recently got clearance from Zimbabwean authorities to fly into the country.

Sarudzai Muza, Airports Company of Zimbabwe Marketing and Business Development Manager, welcomed the airline at the Victoria Falls International Airport.

She said passengers now have more choices when intending to fly around the region.

“This means more variety for our customers on which airlines to fly in and more growth to the aviation and tourism industries as well as impacting positively on the economy,” said Muza.

CemAir has been operating 14 domestic routes in South Africa’s Cape Town, Durban, George, Port Elizabeth and secondary cities like Margate, Plettenberg Bay, Kimberly and Bloemfontein.

It is a privately-owned airline servicing popular tourist destinations and important business towns, as well as leasing aircraft to other airlines across Africa and the Middle East.

Other airlines serving Victoria Falls include South African Airways (SAA), South African Airlink, Fastjet, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airways, Eurowings Discover, Air Zimbabwe and Mack Air.

– CAJ News