Huawei partners with South African banks

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) has established collaborative alliances with some of the most influential banking applications in South Africa.

This is set to revolutionise the digital banking scene within the country and enhance the user journey for holders of Huawei devices.

Among these partnerships are with Absa, Bidvest Bank, Capitec, First National Bank, Nedbank, Old Mutual, Sasfin Bank and Standard Bank.

A conglomerate of leading banking institutions has harnessed the capabilities of Huawei AppGallery to showcase their apps, each boasting distinctive strengths and focal points.

The collaborative endeavors between HMS and these leading banking apps confer a multitude of benefits to Huawei users.

“Primarily, this synergy widens the spectrum of accessible financial services,” Huawei stated.

By integrating these banking apps into HUAWEI AppGallery, users are said to gain seamless control over their accounts and transactions from anywhere and at any time.

Furthermore, the apps employ advanced technologies such as facial recognition and fingerprint authentication, fortifying the security of payment processes.

Huawei believes given South Africa’s status as a pivotal market for the company, these partnerships empower banking apps to extend their reach to potential customers on a grander scale.

“Additionally, these strategic affiliations optimize the delivery of banking services to Huawei users, resulting in enhanced convenience for managing their financial affairs and fostering regular app engagement.”

The collaborations between HMS and South African banking apps signify a pivotal moment in the realm of digital banking across the region, according to Huawei.

– CAJ News