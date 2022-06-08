Radisson expands in SA with Durban hotel

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – RADISSON Hotel Group has opened its 14th hotel in South Africa.

By opening the facility in Durban, it now has a presence in four cities locally.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is located on the eastern coast of the city.

Umhlanga is Durban’s most affluent residential and entertainment hub.

The 206-room hotel is within walking distance of the three-kilometer Umhlanga Beach Promenade.

“We are thrilled to make our debut in the welcoming city of Durban and cement our presence in our fourth South African city,” said Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

He said South Africa continued to be a key market for the company on the continent.

“We are proud to celebrate our 14th hotel opening milestone with the entry into Durban as we open a flagship property of this calibre,” Cordon said.

Among facilities at the new hotel is the FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar, which will serve North American inspired open flame cuisine.

There are eight meeting and conference venues.

The ballroom seats 600 guests in cinema style and leads into a foyer with access to an outdoor terrace which can cater up to 340 guests.

“It is an honor to open and lead this flagship hotel,” said Marius Earle, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga.

– CAJ News