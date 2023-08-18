SA restricts airspace for the BRICS Summit

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa will restrict its airspace around the venue of the BRICS Summit to be attended by leaders from various countries the world.

BRICS is the acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and its summit is scheduled for Johannesburg from August 22-24.

The restriction of the airspace is part of measures announced to beef up security in the lead to the event that comes ahead of widening geopolitical tensions. The summit has not been spared these tensions.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a notice to all Airmen (NOTAM), which restricts the airspace within two nautical miles and 5 000 feet (1 524 metres) above sea level to the conference venue for the duration of the summit.

This also includes the Sunday preceding the event set for the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg.

“All flyers are advised that this is a strictly no drone zone,” said Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, the Deputy National South African Police Service (SAPS) Commissioner responsible for policing.

“Those who are found to be operating drones in the vicinity will be in breach of the restriction imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority and as such steps will be taken against those who transgress,” Mosikili said.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), led by the SAPS, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA), has assured the country it is satisfied with its plans to secure summit.

“The safety and security preparations for the summit are on track, with all critical role players ready to execute their various responsibilities as per their mandate,” Mosikil said.

She said NATJOINTS will thus heighten police visibility in and around the conference centre with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crime, pre-, during and post the summit.

Mosikili warned that law enforcement agencies will “not hesitate” to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner.

“Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law,” she warned.

Only those in possession of accreditation will be allowed near the venue, the Sandton Convention Centre, and restricted areas.

There will be increased roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols.

The upcoming summit has been a divisive issue.

South Africa was under pressure to arrest Russian president, Vladimir Putin, if he attended. This follows a controversial arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Last year, the United States courted controversy when it claimed receiving information of a planned attack by terrorists targeting the greater Sandton area.

The convention centre where the leaders will converge is in that area.

– CAJ News