MTN invests R170 million in Eastern Cape expansion

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN is investing R170 million (US$11,8 million) to expand its long term evolution (LTE or fourth-generation, 4G) and 5G networks in the Eastern Cape province.

The additional investment provided to the province will allow the mobile operator to grow its LTE footprint to close to 93 percent by the end of 2021.

MTN currently provides coverage to over 98 percent of the population in the province and over 87 percent of the population already have LTE coverage.

Gregg Anderson, MTN General Manager for the Eastern Cape, said the investment will, in the short-term, ensure improved connection and data speed in areas that might have connectivity challenges in the past.

The longer-term strategic intent includes network modernization, network resilience, building new sites and 5G expansion.

This is with the aim of helping to support and drive business and job growth in South Africa, Anderson continued.

The investment will entail MTN building new LTE sites in districts such as Joe Gqabi District, OR Tambo District and Amathole District and expanding 5G in Gqeberha and East London.

Key partnerships with the local government and municipality partners would also see ongoing support for children and education facilities in the region.

“In a digital era, quality network coverage and good internet speeds remain key resources in closing the digital access gaps in South Africa. Everyone is entitled to enjoy the benefits of the modern, connected world and its endless possibilities,” Anderson concluded.

– CAJ News