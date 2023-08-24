BRICS media houses build partnerships

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MEDIA from the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) bloc are enhancing cooperation to promote coverage on key global issues.

Among the aims are to enhance the global influence of BRICS cooperation, promote the common values of humanity, advocate green and environmental-friendly philosophy to promote sustained development, cover the challenges shared by BRICS and African countries as well as consolidate pragmatic cooperation to promote high-quality development.

This came out of the sixth BRICS Media Forum, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 18 to 20.

This forum was a high-level media dialogue meeting held before the BRICS Summit, at a time when the building of high-quality partnerships among BRICS member countries is being promoted and the “BRICS Plus” cooperation continues to expand.

Included in the 2023 BRICS meeting agenda, the media forum was jointly organised by China’s Xinhua News Agency, China Energy and relevant departments of South Africa.

The theme of the forum was “BRICS and Africa: Strengthening Media Dialogue for a Shared and Unbiased Future.”

Representatives of the participating media and organizations conducted in-depth discussions on three topics — Championing Justice: Media’s Role in Shaping a New World Order; Strengthening Exchanges: Media’s Recipe in Invigorating Africa’s Growth; and Fostering Innovation: Media’s Duty in Driving Green Development.

The participants reviewed the achievements that BRICS media had made through practical cooperation since the last forum.

They had successfully held the second BRICS media online training course to enhance professionalism and ability of media practitioners in BRICS countries and promote exchanges, mutual learning and joint development of BRICS media.

Participants had held the fourth BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition online, displaying the natural scenery, folk customs, development achievements, and cooperation results of BRICS countries from multiple perspectives.

– CAJ News