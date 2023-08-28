Macnut Farm epitomizes romance

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – HANNAH Paine is a complete romantic.

It is this passion that is behind the development of Macnut Farm, a wedding and function venue that is the self-styled perfect wedding venue and promises romance, intimacy and convenience.

“Food is my love language. I love beautiful things and moments. It is a privilege to share the beauty and tranquility of Macnut Farm with the public,” Paine said in an interview.

“Macnut Farm enables me to express everything that I am passionate about and that I love, all in one place. I love celebrating life, love and enjoy beautiful creations. My passion comes from inner joy and happiness.”

Macnut Farm, in Assagay suburb started operations in 2011.

It has created an iconic chapel, which Paine said is the smallest chapel in the Southern Hemisphere.

“We have created a safe and tranquil space for the public to enjoy, that is a destination tourist attraction, and made many happy dreams come true,” Paine said.

There is also the Hannah Paine gallery, which is open up for people to come and look at the arts.

She expresses a lot through art and spends a few months painting.

“We are currently working on a unique iconic art installation project that will draw tourists from all over, that will be completed within the next ten months,” Paine revealed.

The love for food inspired the Fresh Market held every Sunday.

It is a haven for fresh produce, home produce and plants.

“The idea is to encourage ‘Support Local’ where farmers, children and pensioners can sell directly to the community,” Paine said.

There is no charge for vendors, who only book to help with the management of space allocation, and no charge for the public.

Macnut Farm offers Sunday lunches and a fully licensed bar for refreshments.

There is space for approximately 35 vendors and adequate parking for the visitors.

Paine said she has been an entrepreneur her entire life and had many creative endeavours.

To serve people is a dream come true. The service industry can be a very humbling experience and yet at the same time be empowering,” she said.

“It is through serving humanity and specifically the tourism sector, that I get to meet many wonderful people and get to make a difference in the lives of others, it gives my life purpose and satisfaction.”

Macnut Farm is expanding its community outreach through community markets, exhibitions and fairs.

It is collaborating with social upliftment organisations while developing and maturing the space into a prime tourist destination.

Macnut Farm is actively involved in the 1000 Hills Community Tourism Organisation, has hosted a Bridal Fair and was a main sponsor at the recent Westville Pavilion East Meets West Bridal Fair.

The owner also offers art tutoring and during the lockdown period, developed the Authentic Me Creative Experience to unlock creativity and to empower people through creative exercises.

– CAJ News