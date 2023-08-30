Avon ups fight against GBV and breast cancer

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has intensified efforts to tackle the scourges of breast cancer and gender-based violence (GBV) which impact on South Africa’s women.

The pledge comes as the Women’s Month, marked in August locally, draws to a conclusion.

The centrepiece of Avon’s Women’s Month celebration was a Women’s Month commemorative event. The event was aimed at empowering women to embrace their power, financially and purposefully.

“We remain concerned about the unrelenting scourge of gender-based violence, and it is for this reason that we intend to intensify efforts to drive the financial independence of women as we believe that inclusion of women in the mainstream economy can make a considerable dent in GBV as many of them are trapped in toxic environments due to financial constraints,” said Avon Justine’s Head of Commercial Marketing, Nadia Mohamed.

“The prevalence of the scourge of GBV and the devastation wreaked by the silent pandemic of breast cancer invigorates our efforts to use everything in our power to create a better world for women,” said Mohamed.

The official said they would continue to work closely with non-governmental partners in the breast cancer awareness and GBV space to find more innovative and impactful ways to tackle the challenge of breast cancer and GBV.

“Avon enjoys a long-standing and fruitful partnership with these organisations that are doing remarkable work to fight gender-based violence and drive breast cancer awareness and education in South Africa. These organisations are at the coal face of fighting this pandemic and providing support to those affected by GBV and breast cancer.”

Mohamed welcomed the organisations’ contributions.

“The outstanding work they do vindicates our partnership and gives us hope about the nobility of our brand values of driving progress for women,” Mohamed said.

Avon kicked off its Women’s Month celebrations by engaging in a series of activities with like-minded stakeholders on various platforms to evaluate the headway made in championing the fight against breast cancer, gender-based violence and fostering women’s economic independence.

Avon participated in the University of Stellenbosch business breakfast session, which was hosted by the institution’s Small Business Academy.

Kgothatso “KG” Montjane, Avon Justine ambassador and world tennis champion, meanwhile was one of the special guests at the Women’s Month commemorative event.

– CAJ News