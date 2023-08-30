King Shaka airport suffers fuel hydrant fault

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – KING Shaka International Airport has reported a system shutdown after fault on the optic fibre fuel system’s control and communications.

Operations are likely to be impacted causing flight delays at South Africa’s third biggest airport.

However all departure flights have departed on time as of 08h00 on Wednesday.

As a contingency measure, aircrafts are currently being refueled from the mobile tanker.

Officials said the airport operations team together with stakeholders were relentlessly trying to resolve the matter.

“We urge passengers to please contact their airline for further information,” the airport management stated.

“King Shaka International Airport would like to apologise to all passengers for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

Meanwhile, construction works are underway at the airport.

Works began on Monday “until further notice.”

The corridor alongside some restaurants will be affected.

“Passengers are advised that all entrances and exits will remain operational,” management stated.

“We urge the airport users to exercise caution around these areas. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

– CAJ News