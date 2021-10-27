US appeals to Africa to stop Sudan coup

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) has approached the African Union (AU) to restore democracy in Sudan.

This follows a military coup in the northeast African country.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has spoken to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President, Félix Tshisekedi, about the ongoing military takeover in Sudan.

Given Tshisekedi’s leadership as chairman of the AU, they agreed on the need for a return to a civilian-led transitional government in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration brokered by the AU.

“They (Blinken and Tshisekedi) discussed their shared concerns about the implications for democracy and stability in Sudan and in the region,” Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson, stated.

On Monday, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the AU Commission Chairperson, condemned the coup that culminated in the arrest of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock and other civilian officials.

– CAJ News