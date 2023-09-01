Heritage Month off to an exciting start in KZN

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – LOCALS and visitors to the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province could not have asked for a better start to the Heritage Month, marked in September in South Africa.

The uShaka Marine World is reopening its Kids World in Durban.

Meanwhile, the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is offering free entrance every Friday to its wild parks in the province.

Ushaka Kids World was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an attraction at the uShaka marine, a well-known theme park that attracts thousands of holiday makers.

The Ushaka management is thrilled ahead of the reopening of the Kids World.

“Be sure to join the action at uShaka Kids World this weekend,” management stated.

The minors stand a chance to win a birthday party at Kids World.

The winner will be announced daily after a mascot show.

Residents took to social media to express excitement.

Excited parent, Zarina Ally, said, “OMG, my twins are turning five on September 1… I can’t wait.”

Spanning more than 16 hectares of prime beachfront, uShaka Marine World is Africa’s largest marine theme park and home to the fifth-largest aquarium in the world.

Musa Mntambo, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife manager, meanwhile said the first 200 South Africans visiting any wildlife park under its management will gain free access every Friday over the entire Heritage Month.

The arrangement does not apply to protected areas within iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

– CAJ News