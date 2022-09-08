South Africans encouraged to be fuel savvy

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and the Central Energy Fund (CEF) are educating the South African public on the significance of a fuel-efficient lifestyle.

This is to mitigate the economic impact of fuel hikes on local households.

The #BeFuelSavvy campaign aims to break down the cause and effect of fuel hikes as well as how the increase in fuel prices affects the cost of living for households.

It relates to the use of other energy sources like paraffin and gas.

The public will be at the centre of the educational campaign, with activations carried out across the country.

A joint statement by CEF and DMRE indicated the fuel hikes have had a significant impact on households but many South Africans were not clear about the drivers of fuel increases.

The organisations attributed the hikes to global economic factors and the depreciation of the South African Rand.

In response to these unbearable increases, government through the DMRE and National Treasury, has implemented measures to provide short-term relief to consumers by reducing the fuel levies by R1,50 per litre (US$0,086) for both petrol and diesel.

This temporary relief was phased out in August.

As part of the #BeFuelSavvy campaign, the DMRE and CEF, have also launched a digital fuel buddy, “ReseGo” to drive public conversation.

ReseGo is an acronym for Renewable, Energy, Solar, Electric, Gas and Oil.

– CAJ News