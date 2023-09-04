Four famous footballers and their unexpected hobbies

If you think footballers are always training and playing football with no time for other activities, then you would be wrong. While it is true that sportsmen do spend most of their time building their careers, they also have a normal life.

Just like you might head over to the South African betting sites for a bit of fun, footballers also have their ways to relax and enjoy.

Below we have listed some of the unexpected hobbies of the famous football players.

1- Cristiano Ronaldo

Anyone who knows even a little about football is very likely to have heard of the name Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese started out at Sporting Lisbon before continuing his development at Manchester United, where he ultimately made a huge name for himself.

After adding the Champions League and Premier League trophies, he moved to Real Madrid in a transfer worth €94 million. The Portuguese became incredibly popular at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring an incredible 450 goals in 438 appearances in all competitions.

Ronaldo posted just as impressive numbers when he joined Juventus in 2018. Although he failed to deliver them the Champions League, there was no doubt about his individual brilliance. The 38-year-old now plays for Al-Nassr, a club that competes in the Saudi Pro League.

Football enthusiasts might be surprised to know Ronaldo is a fan of bingo. He revealed his hobbly back in 2008 during an interview to a Portuguese paper: “It can be very exciting because you can be there waiting for a long time for just the one number to make the game complete.”

It is said that he developed a love for the game after receiving a bingo DVD as a gift in the early 2000s.

2- Petr Cech

Petr Cech has retired now but he is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. He started his career at Chmel Blsany before switching to Sparta Prague in 2001. His performances for the Prague-based side landed him a move to Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

During the two-year stint at the Roazhon Park, the talented footballer made 78 appearances in all competitions, with 27 clean sheets to his name.

Cech subsequently joined Chelsea for a then club-record transfer for a goalkeeper in 2004. He was enormously successful during his spell at Stamford Bridge, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and a Champions League. The 41-year-old stayed until 2015 at the Blues, making 228 clean sheets in 494 games in all competitions. He also played for Arsenal between 2015 and 2019, posting 124 Premier League appearances.

Cech is now a semi-professional ice hockey player, but he also has an interesting side gig as a drummer. He also posts videos of his drumming on his YouTube Channel, which boasts a lot of followers. The former Czech Republic international has played drums alongside Queen drummer Roger Taylor and has also performed at a famous music festival.

3- Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott has also now retired from football but he was also a superb talent who showed his skills for some of the best clubs in England. He is an academy graduate of Southampton where he progressed through its youth ranks to make his competitive debut in 2005.

The 34-year-old subsequently made 21 Premier League appearances for the Saints before joining Arsenal for £5 million in 2006. For the next 13 years, he stayed at the Emirates Stadium, playing a key role in all their successes.

The former England international mainly played on the wings for most of his career at the Gunners. However, he was also used as striker during the later stages by then-manager Arsene Wenger.

Walcott won three FA Cups and two Community Shields at Arsenal. He racked up 397 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, with 108 goals to his name.

The 34-year-old also had a stint at Everton before returning to his boyhood club Southampton in 2020. He made 50 appearances in the English top-flight before announcing his retirement in August, 2023.

Apart from his footballing exploits, Walcott is also an accomplished author of several children’s books. He has written four books so far, in which he writes about the efforts of a boy who is an ambitious footballer. His books are very popular in the United Kingdom, and their aim is to help promote interest in football.

4- Andrey Arshavin

People have a wide variety of hobbies. Some like gardening, others like writing. And then there are others who are crazy about horse racing and can’t get enough of voicesforhorses.co.uk to hear more about their favourite sport.

However, many will be surprised to find the strange hobby of Andrey Arshavin. The former Russian footballer likes designing women’s clothing. He is very fond of getting out his sketch pad and drawing up ideas for the latest in women’s fashion. The 42-year-old is also said to have a degree in Fashion Design.

Premier League fans are likely to have heard Arshavin’s name because he played for Arsenal between 2009 and 2013. During his time at the Emirates, he made 144 appearances in all competitions, with 31 goals to his name.