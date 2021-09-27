Wheelchair tennis sensation bags Avon sponsorship

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE continent’s top-ranked wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, has secured a sponsorship from Avon, the multinational cosmetics, skin care, fragrance and personal care company.

Avon announced it was exclusive beauty sponsor of the South African athlete in in line with Avon’s new brand motto, “Watch Me Now.”

It underpins the importance of supporting and celebrating stories of triumph over adversity.

Montjane (35) competes using her wheelchair as a result of having been born with a congenital birth defect which necessitated the amputation of her leg below the knee at the age of 12.

“She is a champion on and off the court,” lauded Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine’s Managing Director.

“Despite the physical and socio-economic adversities she has faced, Kgothatso has succeeded and accomplished what no other South African athlete has.”

Mareletse said Montjane embodied their brand statement “Watch Me Now”, which is a celebration of grit and overcoming the odds.

“Given the opportunity and the required resources, Montjane will achieve all her goals, put South Africa on the map and continue to inspire all South Africans,” he said.

Having been ranked number 1 in Africa for 11 years consecutively, she is currently positioned at fifth place on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking board.

She has represented South Africa at the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 paralympics.

Montjane is the first wheelchair tennis player from Africa to be nominated as the International Paralympic Committee athlete of the month, in October 2012.

She is the first African player to compete in the esteemed NEC World Singles and Doubles Masters.

The star is also the first player from Africa to compete in a tennis grand slam final at Wimbledon in both the singles and the doubles categories.

“I am excited and pleased to receive sponsorship from a household brand such as Avon,” Montjane said.

“The brand’s _Watch Me Now _philosophy resonates with me as I’ve faced many challenges and believe no worthwhile journey is without its challenges.”

Montjane encouraged other people living with disabilities to play wheelchair tennis, or any other sport, to regain their confidence and a sense of purpose.

“The sport (tennis) has given me a new life and a healthy sense of well-being,” Montjane said.

– CAJ News