China urges citizens to leave Niger

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – CHINA has urged its residents to evacuate Niger as the West African country contends the aftermath of a coup.

The Chinese embassy has issued the order days after Niger’s airspace was opened again.

Commercial flights are gradually resuming.

The Chinese embassy provided an update on Niger, where the military ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

“At present, the domestic situation in Nigeria is generally stable, but there is still some uncertainty in the future development of the situation.” it stated.

“In view of the above situation, the Chinese Embassy in Niger reminds all overseas Chinese in Niger to leave Niger as soon as possible for a third country or return to the country for temporary refuge if there is no need for them to stay in Niger.”

The embassy has dissuaded travel to Niger.

Niger has defied the Nigerian-based Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate Bazoum, leading the regional bloc to threaten military intervention.

– CAJ News