China mourns victims of North Africa tragedies

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – CHINA has expressed solidarity with Libya and Morocco following the disasters that hit the North African countries recently.

President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to the Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, regarding the storm that left some 2 000 people dead.

Jinping said he was shocked to learn of the hurricane, causing heavy casualties and property losses.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deep condolences for the victims and my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured.”

The Chinese president added, “I believe that the Libyan people will be able to overcome the difficulties together and overcome the disaster.”

Jinping has also sent a message of condolence to King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

Ambassador to Morocco, Li Changlin, has meanwhile met the head of the Moroccan Red Crescent Society and announced the Red Cross of China would provide US$200 000 in emergency humanitarian cash assistance to the Moroccan Red Crescent Society.

Zhou Zhicheng, Minister Counselor of the Embassy, accompanied Changlin.

Morocco lost over 2 900 people to the earthquake.

The ambassador expressed his condolences.

He noted China had experienced tests such as the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, which claimed 69 180 lives.

China has expressed its willingness to provide assistance to Morocco to help people affected by the disaster and hopes to work with Morocco to rebuild their homes as soon as possible.

The Moroccan Red Crescent Society welcomed the emergency humanitarian cash assistance.

The organisation looks forward to further cooperation with China in the fields of earthquake relief, medical and health care.

The China International Development Cooperation Agency has also announced its willingness to provide emergency humanitarian assistance.

“The Chinese side is willing to continue to provide assistance within its capacity to the Moroccan side according to the needs of the Moroccan side,” Mao Ning, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at her regular press conference.

