Brousse new Dell head for EMEA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DELL Technologies has appointed Alexandre Brousse as Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Channel Lead.

The appointment is effective October 1.

Brousse is tasked with working with the EMEA Channel team to deliver a customer-centric and partner-empowered ecosystem that drives growth and innovation in the region.

He succeeds Anwar Dahab who has been appointed to lead Dell Technologies in France.

Brousse has been with Dell Technologies for 18 years, most recently leading Channel Sales for Western Europe.

“Partners are essential to our success. When we work hand-in-hand with partners, we move faster, spur progress and deliver strong outcomes to our customers,” he said.

“I am honoured and excited for the opportunity to accelerate our partner momentum and look forward to building even stronger relationships with our partners in the region.”

Diego Majdalani, President, Global Channel Sales, Dell Technologies, said with the leadership announcements, the company demonstrated commitment to growth and creating market opportunities for both customers and partners.

“Alexandre Brousse is a highly experienced, respected leader and will be an asset to my leadership team and our broader EMEA partner ecosystem, while Anwar brings a great channel perspective, relationships and a deep understanding of the French market to his new role.”

– CAJ News