Deadliest weekend in Sudanese fighting

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE killing of dozens of people on a crowded market in southern Khartoum is the latest example of daily horrors civilians in Sudan continue to face, especially in highly populated areas.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, is appalled by the incident that left over 40 people dead.

It is blamed on the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The envoy denounced the continued killings four months after the warring parties signed the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan.

The first commitment outlined in that document reads, “We agree that the interests and well-being of the Sudanese people are our top priority and affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected at all times.”

Nkweta-Salami said the ongoing killing of civilians in Khartoum, Nyala, Al Fasher and other areas underscores the fact that the parties to this conflict are not honouring the pledges they signed up to on May 11 or the fundamental rules of international law underpinning them.

“This includes the obligation to take all feasible precautions to avoid and minimize civilian harm and refrain from any disproportionate attack,” the envoy said.

Nkweta-Salami called on the SAF, RSF and all armed actors participating in the armed conflict to respect international humanitarian law and take immediate steps to safeguard civilians.

“The people of Sudan have suffered far too much already,” Nkweta-Salami said.

The conflict began in April, leaving thousands dead and millions displaced.

This past weekend is seen as the deadliest since fighting began.

– CAJ News