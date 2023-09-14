Isuzu wins Citizen of the Year Award

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ISUZU Motors South Africa has won the 2023 “The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizens of The Year.”

It won in the Business category, as announced during a recent annual gala event held in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The Citizens of The Year awards give homage to ten remarkable individuals or organisations nominated by the public, for selflessly serving those in need by recognising compelling stories of hope and inspiration.

From 50 nominations submitted by the general public, the six judges had the tough task of whittling down the worthy competitors to select the nine category winners.

Mongezi Hermans, Isuzu Motors South Africa Senior Vice President for Human Capital, and Corporate Affairs, accepted the award.

“Isuzu Motors South Africa is a responsible corporate citizen of the Nelson Mandela Bay that has a social obligation to help uplift our communities,” said the executive.

Hermans believes it is crucial for the company to ensure it walks in step with society in their path to success.

“The Citizen of The Year award is a validation of our social license to operate within this community. It sends a strong signal to the market and confirms that we are indeed a company with a soul.”

Isuzu assured it would continue to implement a bold and intentional corporate responsibility strategy focused on skills development, education, environmental management and providing support to natural disaster relief under the theme, “Isuzu Cares, I Care Too.”

– CAJ News