MOU to accelerate green energy development in Africa

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SCHNEIDER Electric and Inspired Evolution have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) poised to see companies advancing the implementation of green, sustainable and digital projects across Africa.

The two companies will be seeking opportunities to fund, develop and manage energy projects they hope will overcome many of the access to energy and energy efficiency challenges faced by the continent.

The collaboration will build on the strengths of both companies which see Inspired Evolution bring its investment and financing proficiency to the table whilst Schneider Electric will offer its energy, automation and digital expertise and solutions to these potential developments.

The MOU also follows a strategic agreement signed by Schneider Electric and Inspired Evolution in 2022 which includes the exploration of a multi-faceted collaboration across a number of business opportunities, including energy-as-a-service (EaaS) solutions as well as energy efficiency, microgrid and decarbonisation.

Amel Chadli, Vice President, Digital Energy and EM Software at Schneider Electric, Middle East and Africa, said together with partners like Inspired Evolution, they are working towards establishing sustainable and efficient access to green energy on the continent.

“Through collaboration, innovative solutions and strategic investments, we can effectively empower underserved communities with access to clean energy and long-term opportunities,” Chadli said.

Steven Faure, Partner: Investment Director Southern African Region, Inspired Evolution, said the primary goal of the partnership with Schneider Electric was to drive sustainability and offer customers a broader and more efficient range of energy solutions.

“By combining Schneider Electric’s technology and Inspired Evolution’s investment advisory capabilities, we aim to make a significant impact in the clean energy sector,” he added.

The Schneider Electric Inspired Evolution MOU will include key areas of cooperation such as renewable energy investment and project expansion in countries such as Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.

– CAJ News