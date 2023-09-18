Fright at probable terrorist attacks in Uganda

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – CHINA is urging its citizens in Uganda to be on the alert to possible terror attacks in the East African country.

The call by the embassy of the Asian nation comes on the back of Ugandan police seizing some homemade bombs outside a church in the capital Kampala.

Six suspects have been arrested.

Delivering a televised speech to the country, President Yoweri Museveni called on the public to be highly vigilant against terrorist attacks and ordered the strengthening of security measures in public places.

The Chinese embassy in Uganda has added to the call and reminds its citizens in Uganda to be more vigilant and strengthen safety precautions.

Citizens must try to avoid going to churches, mosques, hotels and other places where people gather to ensure personal safety.

“In case of emergency, please call the police promptly and contact the embassy in Uganda for assistance,” read an advisory.

This is the second safety reminder since June.

That was after armed rebels, believed to be members of the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), killed over 40 people, mostly students, and abducted others after attacking a school in western Uganda.

During that time, the embassy had received reports of thefts, robberies and other cases against Chinese people in the host country.

Uganda suffered a spate of terror attacks in 2021, the most fatal which killed four people and injured 33 others in central Kampala.

– CAJ News