DRC mobilising stakeholders for COP28

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is encouraging local companies to capitalise on the potential of green business models and create opportunities from the carbon credit prospects.

Sama Lukonde, Head of Government and Prime Minister of the DRC, made the call at the recent Economic Forum on the New Climate Economy.

“The DRC’s solution to the global climate threat must first be locally beneficial before it can be considered on a planetary scale,” Lukonde said.

“Our climate action must therefore respond to internal and external challenges to sustainable economic development because solidarity between nations must consider the principle of responsibility towards our respective populations and the requirements of community development.”

In addition, the just-concluded forum offered a unique opportunity to identify and select the Congolese companies that will accompany President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi to the upcoming COP28 in Dubai.

Vodacom Congo welcomed the opportunity to present on an international platform the progress made through its various initiatives in energy transition and the fight against environmental degradation.

“The energy and digital transitions are two major transformations underway,” said Patricia Katshabala, Head of External Relations at Vodacom Congo.

She said the energy transition takes us towards the goal of a low-carbon economy and society.

In contrast, the digital transition is a tool that must be put at the service of higher objectives, whether economic, social, or environmental.

“In this context, Vodacom is positioning itself as a solution player in the new economy,” Katshabala said.

Vodacom believes mobilising all stakeholders over the coming months will enable DRC to reconcile the digital revolution and the energy transition essential for an impactful and successful participation to the COP28.

– CAJ News