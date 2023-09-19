South Africa leads continent’s digital quality of life

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa has the best digital quality of life in Africa.

This is according to the fifth annual Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL), by cyber security company, Surfshark.

It ranks South Africa 72nd in the world (dropping by six places from last year), out of 121 countries surveyed.

Out of the DQL’s five pillars, South Africa performed best in internet affordability, claiming 52nd place, while facing challenges in e-infrastructure, ranking 94th.

The nation ranks 61st in e-government, 63rd in internet quality and 72nd in e-security.

In the overall index, South Africa surpasses Kenya (76th) and Nigeria (88th).

Overall, African countries lag behind in the index.

Gabriele Racaityte-Krasauske, Surfshark’s spokeswoman, said in many nations, “digital quality of life” has merged into the broader concept of overall “quality of life.”

“There’s no other way to look at it now that so many daily activities, including work, education and leisure, are done online,” she said.

“That’s why it’s crucial to pinpoint the areas in which a nation’s digital quality of life thrives and where attention is needed, which is the precise purpose of the DQL Index,” Racaityte-Krasauske said.

South Africa’s internet quality is around the global average.

Fixed internet averages 70 megabytes per second (mbps) in South Africa.

To put that into perspective, the world’s fastest fixed internet — Singapore’s — is 300 mbps. Meanwhile, the slowest fixed internet in the world — Yemen’s — is 11 mbps.

Mobile internet averages 68 mbps. The fastest mobile internet — the UAE’s — is 310 mbps, while the world’s slowest mobile internet — Venezuela’s — is 10 mbps.

Since last year, mobile internet speed in South Africa has improved by 30 percent, while fixed broadband speed has grown by 30 percent.

Compared to Kenya, South Africa’s mobile internet is 79 percent faster, while fixed broadband is 228 percent faster.

– CAJ News