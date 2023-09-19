New call-back service for SA remote employees

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s locally-developed, hosted mobile private branch exchange (mPBX) solution, NoPBX, has introduced a free call-back service class for remote employees.

The innovation is said to introduce a new class of mobile switchboard user who can call a predefined office number, which will automatically and immediately call them back from the company switchboard.

The call can then be transferred to anywhere within the organisation.

This means that companies are now able to connect far more of their employees to their switchboard than with a standard desk phone voice over internet protocol (VoIP) service.

“There’s been a worldwide boom in the number of employees working outside the office – in delivery, sales, service and related positions,” said Anton Potgieter, of the Cape Town-based tech startup NoPBX.

“All of these users can now be seamlessly connected to their company NoPBX system through their existing cellphones, resulting in complete connectivity for the whole enterprise, throughout the entire business day.”

The move to more out-of-office workers, however, brings new challenges around the management of costs, as well as app compatibility issues on feature phones or more budget smartphones.

NoPBX’s call-back users do not need to install or run the NoPBX app on their cellphones. Thus, they can connect to the office using any cellphone or even a landline.

Call-back calls are free to the user’s cellphone, as they are incoming calls. All calls made to call-back users from the switchboard are treated by NoPBX’s billing system as Internal calls and are therefore also free.

Regular NoPBX switchboard calls can also be transferred to any Call-back user, again without the need for the user to have the NoPBX app installed.

This is seen as a significant advantage over VoIP mobile systems, that can only function while their smartphone app is installed and connected.

The groundbreaking NoPBX technology is hailed as unique because it connects switchboard calls over pure GSM voice, instead of using voice-over-data.

NoPBX believes it has taken this a step further, allowing the same flawless service and call quality for call-back users without them even needing to install an app.

Since launch, NoPBX has found particular favour among small and medium-sized businesses.

It has around 100 users in this market.

– CAJ News